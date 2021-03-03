Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is one of 627 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 39.77% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AOSL has gained about 50.89% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 5.86%. This means that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AOSL belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.49% so far this year, so AOSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AOSL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.