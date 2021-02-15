Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AOSL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 39.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AOSL has returned 70.77% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.81%. This means that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AOSL belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.90% this year, meaning that AOSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AOSL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

