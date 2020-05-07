Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALNY and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNY's full-year earnings has moved 0.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALNY has returned 26.14% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.46%. This means that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ALNY is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.96% so far this year, so ALNY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ALNY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

