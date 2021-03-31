Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALLY and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Ally Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 19.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALLY has returned 29% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 11.64%. This means that Ally Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.06% so far this year, meaning that ALLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ALLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

