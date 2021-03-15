Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ally Financial is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 19.86% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALLY has returned 27.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 12.85% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ally Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.65% so far this year, so ALLY is performing better in this area.

ALLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

