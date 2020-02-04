Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ally Financial is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.41% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALLY has returned about 4.61% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ally Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.49% so far this year, so ALLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ALLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

