Is Allstate (ALL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Allstate (ALL). ALL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.71 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.74. Over the last 12 months, ALL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.14 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 8.56.

Investors will also notice that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ALL's industry has an average PEG of 3.42 right now. Over the last 12 months, ALL's PEG has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.14.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ALL has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Allstate's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ALL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

