Is Allstate (ALL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Allstate (ALL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.89. ALL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.46 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 10.27, all within the past year.

We also note that ALL holds a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALL's industry has an average PEG of 3.01 right now. Over the last 12 months, ALL's PEG has been as high as 1.38 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.23.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ALL has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.11.

Finally, investors should note that ALL has a P/CF ratio of 11.04. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.60. Over the past 52 weeks, ALL's P/CF has been as high as 11.94 and as low as 6.08, with a median of 10.72.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Allstate's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ALL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

