Is Allstate (ALL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allstate (ALL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Allstate is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allstate is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALL has gained about 23.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.7%. This shows that Allstate is outperforming its peers so far this year.

HCI Group (HCI) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.7%.

For HCI Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 51.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allstate belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.7% this year, meaning that ALL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. HCI Group is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allstate and HCI Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

