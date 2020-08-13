Is Allstate (ALL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Allstate (ALL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.45 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.66. Over the last 12 months, ALL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.14 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 10.46.

Investors will also notice that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.13. Within the past year, ALL's PEG has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ALL has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Allstate's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ALL is an impressive value stock right now.

