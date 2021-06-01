Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions's Debt?

As you can see below, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had US$169.4m of debt at March 2021, down from US$1.05b a year prior. However, it does have US$513.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$344.0m.

How Strong Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MDRX Debt to Equity History June 1st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had liabilities of US$880.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$312.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$513.4m as well as receivables valued at US$491.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$187.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a market capitalization of US$2.45b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allscripts Healthcare Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 5.8%, to US$1.5b. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Allscripts Healthcare Solutions lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$195m and booked a US$92m accounting loss. But at least it has US$344.0m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

