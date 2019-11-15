Is AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX). MDRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that MDRX holds a PEG ratio of 1.57. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MDRX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 4.13. MDRX's PEG has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.30, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that MDRX has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MDRX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.65. MDRX's P/B has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.29, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that MDRX has a P/CF ratio of 4.63. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MDRX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.82. MDRX's P/CF has been as high as 7.01 and as low as 2.69, with a median of 4.08, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AllScripts Healthcare's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MDRX is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.