Is AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AllScripts Healthcare is one of 1160 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AllScripts Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDRX's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MDRX has returned 9.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.2%. This shows that AllScripts Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS). The stock has returned 18.1% year-to-date.

For Pharvaris N.V. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AllScripts Healthcare is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 50.3% so far this year, so MDRX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pharvaris N.V. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 538-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved -33.9% year to date.

AllScripts Healthcare and Pharvaris N.V. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.