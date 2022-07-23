Is Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Allot Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Allot had debt of US$39.4m, up from none in one year. But it also has US$115.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$76.1m net cash.

NasdaqGS:ALLT Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

How Strong Is Allot's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Allot had liabilities of US$55.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$59.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$115.5m in cash and US$40.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$41.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Allot is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Allot boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Allot's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Allot reported revenue of US$146m, which is a gain of 6.2%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Allot?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Allot had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$26m and booked a US$17m accounting loss. With only US$76.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Allot that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

