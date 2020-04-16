Is Allot Communications (ALLT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Allot Communications (ALLT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allot Communications is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 616 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLT's full-year earnings has moved 26.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALLT has returned 10.47% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 7.36% on average. This shows that Allot Communications is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, ALLT is a member of the Computer - Networking industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.26% so far this year, meaning that ALLT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ALLT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

