Is Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allogene Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLO's full-year earnings has moved 9.27% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ALLO has gained about 69.28% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.21%. This shows that Allogene Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ALLO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.49% so far this year, so ALLO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ALLO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

