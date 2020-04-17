Is Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allogene Therapeutics is one of 894 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLO's full-year earnings has moved 4.16% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALLO has moved about 0.31% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.70%. This shows that Allogene Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ALLO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.93% so far this year, so ALLO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ALLO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.