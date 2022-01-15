Is Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Allison Transmission Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Allison Transmission Holdings had US$2.55b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$261.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.29b.

NYSE:ALSN Debt to Equity History January 15th 2022

A Look At Allison Transmission Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Allison Transmission Holdings had liabilities of US$448.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.38b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$261.0m as well as receivables valued at US$257.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.31b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.29b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Allison Transmission Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 5.2 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Allison Transmission Holdings grew its EBIT by 7.9% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allison Transmission Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Allison Transmission Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

On our analysis Allison Transmission Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to handle its total liabilities. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Allison Transmission Holdings's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Allison Transmission Holdings you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

