Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Allison Transmission is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALSN has gained about 41% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 7.7% on average. This means that Allison Transmission is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Modine (MOD). The stock is up 53.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Modine's current year EPS has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allison Transmission is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so ALSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Modine is also part of the same industry.

Allison Transmission and Modine could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

