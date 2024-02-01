Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allison Transmission is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 111 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALSN has moved about 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 12.8%. As we can see, Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY). The stock has returned 10.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Subaru Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allison Transmission is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.3% this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Subaru Corporation falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and Subaru Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.