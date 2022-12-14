Is Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Allied Motion Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 654 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allied Motion Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMOT's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMOT has moved about 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -30.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allied Motion Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16%.

Over the past three months, Axcelis Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Allied Motion Technologies belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.3% so far this year, meaning that AMOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Axcelis Technologies, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #238. The industry has moved -37.1% so far this year.

Allied Motion Technologies and Axcelis Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.