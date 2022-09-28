Is Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Allied Healthcare Products's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Allied Healthcare Products had debt of US$3.22m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$3.84m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$431.3k, its net debt is less, at about US$2.79m. NasdaqCM:AHPI Debt to Equity History September 28th 2022

A Look At Allied Healthcare Products' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Allied Healthcare Products had liabilities of US$8.47m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$518.3k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$431.3k in cash and US$2.64m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.91m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$5.82m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Allied Healthcare Products will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Allied Healthcare Products made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$28m, which is a fall of 26%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Allied Healthcare Products's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$4.1m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$1.6m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Allied Healthcare Products (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

