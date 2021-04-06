Is Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Allied Healthcare Products's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Allied Healthcare Products had US$4.48m of debt, up from US$985.8k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.13m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.36m.

A Look At Allied Healthcare Products' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:AHPI Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Allied Healthcare Products had liabilities of US$10.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$569.9k due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.13m as well as receivables valued at US$3.72m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.76m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Allied Healthcare Products has a market capitalization of US$20.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, Allied Healthcare Products uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.4 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Notably, Allied Healthcare Products made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$756k in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Allied Healthcare Products will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Allied Healthcare Products saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Allied Healthcare Products's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. But on the bright side, its ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT isn't too shabby at all. We should also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Allied Healthcare Products commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Allied Healthcare Products is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Allied Healthcare Products you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

