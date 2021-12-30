Is Allied Esports (AESE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Allied Esports (AESE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allied Esports is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allied Esports is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AESE's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AESE has moved about 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -10.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Allied Esports is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brunswick (BC). The stock has returned 30.7% year-to-date.

For Brunswick, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allied Esports is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, meaning that AESE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brunswick belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved -39.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allied Esports and Brunswick as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.