Is Allianz (ALIZY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Allianz (ALIZY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ALIZY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that ALIZY has a P/B ratio of 1.62. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ALIZY's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.57.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ALIZY has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Multi line value stock, take a look at Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY). MURGY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.99 and a PEG ratio of 2.22 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 8.18 and 0.76, respectively.

Over the past year, MURGY's P/E has been as high as 13.63, as low as 9.30, with a median of 10.01; its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.55, as low as 0.47, with a median of 2.47 during the same time period.

Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft also has a P/B ratio of 1.92 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.63. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.35, as low as 1.63, with a median of 1.95.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Allianz and Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ALIZY and MURGY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

