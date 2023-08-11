Is Allianz (ALIZY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Allianz (ALIZY). ALIZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.43 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.81. Over the past 52 weeks, ALIZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.20 and as low as 7.04, with a median of 8.65.

We should also highlight that ALIZY has a P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.40. ALIZY's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.56, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ALIZY has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.71.

Axa (AXAHY) may be another strong Insurance - Multi line stock to add to your shortlist. AXAHY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Axa are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.20 and a PEG ratio of 1.99 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 8.81 and 0.74, respectively.

Over the past year, AXAHY's P/E has been as high as 9.12, as low as 6.47, with a median of 7.99; its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.05, as low as 0.83, with a median of 2.41 during the same time period.

Furthermore, Axa holds a P/B ratio of 1.37 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.40. AXAHY's P/B has been as high as 1.55, as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.35 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Allianz and Axa's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ALIZY and AXAHY is an impressive value stock right now.

