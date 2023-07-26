Is Allianz (ALIZY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Allianz (ALIZY). ALIZY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.89. ALIZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.20 and as low as 7.04, with a median of 8.65, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that ALIZY has a P/B ratio of 1.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ALIZY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.42. ALIZY's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.54, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ALIZY has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Allianz's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ALIZY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

