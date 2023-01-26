Is Allianz (ALIZY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Allianz (ALIZY). ALIZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64. Over the past year, ALIZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.69 and as low as 7.04, with a median of 8.92.

We should also highlight that ALIZY has a P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ALIZY's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.06.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ALIZY has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Investors could also keep in mind Legal & General Group (LGGNY), an Insurance - Multi line stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, Legal & General Group has a P/B ratio of 1.27 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.06. For LGGNY, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.60, as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.24 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Allianz and Legal & General Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ALIZY and LGGNY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

