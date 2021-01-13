Is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AB and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 5.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AB has returned 6.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.69% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AB belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.07% so far this year, meaning that AB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

