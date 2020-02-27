Is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AB and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is one of 839 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 4.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AB has gained about 5.92% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 5.65%. This means that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AB belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.02% so far this year, so AB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

