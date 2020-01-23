Is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 3.92% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AB has gained about 9.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.46% on average. As we can see, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AB is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so AB is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

