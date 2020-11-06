Is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 3.45% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AB has returned about 1.95% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13%. This shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AB belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.36% this year, meaning that AB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

AB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

