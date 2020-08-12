Is AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

AllianceBernstein (AB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.25, which compares to its industry's average of 12.63. Over the last 12 months, AB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.79 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 10.59.

Investors will also notice that AB has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.69. Within the past year, AB's PEG has been as high as 2.15 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 1.58.

Investors should also recognize that AB has a P/B ratio of 1.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past year, AB's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.87.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AB has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.95.

Finally, we should also recognize that AB has a P/CF ratio of 10.57. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 36.66. Over the past 52 weeks, AB's P/CF has been as high as 14.37 and as low as 5.88, with a median of 12.19.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AllianceBernstein's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AB is an impressive value stock right now.

