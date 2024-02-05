Is AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AllianceBernstein (AB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AllianceBernstein is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AllianceBernstein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AB has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AllianceBernstein is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Chubb (CB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.

The consensus estimate for Chubb's current year EPS has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AllianceBernstein belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, so AB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Chubb belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

AllianceBernstein and Chubb could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.