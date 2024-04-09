Is AllianceBernstein (AB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AllianceBernstein (AB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AllianceBernstein is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AllianceBernstein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AB has gained about 12.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 3.6%. This shows that AllianceBernstein is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6%.

In Enact Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AllianceBernstein is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, so AB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Enact Holdings, Inc. falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #71. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.7%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on AllianceBernstein and Enact Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.