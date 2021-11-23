Is AllianceBernstein (AB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AllianceBernstein (AB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AllianceBernstein is one of 904 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AllianceBernstein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AB has returned about 59.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 23.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AllianceBernstein is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, CBRE Group (CBRE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.8%.

For CBRE Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AllianceBernstein belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22% so far this year, meaning that AB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #110. The industry has moved +5.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AllianceBernstein and CBRE Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

