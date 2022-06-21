Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP). ARLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that ARLP has a P/B ratio of 1.76. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.09. Within the past 52 weeks, ARLP's P/B has been as high as 2.16 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.29.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ARLP has a P/CF ratio of 4.81. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ARLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.73. Over the past year, ARLP's P/CF has been as high as 5.91 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 2.51.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Alliance Resource Partners's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ARLP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

