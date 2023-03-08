Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ARLP has returned 0.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 0.1% on average. This means that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Vaalco Energy (EGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.7%.

In Vaalco Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.9% this year, meaning that ARLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vaalco Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved -4.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Vaalco Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.