Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 43.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARLP has returned 84.1% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 29.8%. As we can see, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Now (DNOW) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.1%.

In Now's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 42% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 79% so far this year, meaning that ARLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Now belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +8.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Now. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.