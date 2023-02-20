Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARLP has returned 5.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -0.9%. This shows that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Clearway Energy (CWEN). The stock is up 2.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy's current year EPS has increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that ARLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Clearway Energy, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved -1.7% so far this year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Clearway Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.