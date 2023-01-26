Is Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is one of 652 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGM's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ALGM has returned about 10.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -28.6%. This means that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amer Movil (AMX). The stock is up 16.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Amer Movil's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.7% so far this year, meaning that ALGM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amer Movil falls under the Wireless Non-US industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #8. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.1%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and Amer Movil. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.