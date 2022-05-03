Is Allego N.V. (ALLG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Allego N.V. (ALLG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allego N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 667 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allego N.V. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLG's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALLG has returned 13.6% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 21.4%. This means that Allego N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.1%.

In Aspen Technology's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Allego N.V. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35% so far this year, meaning that ALLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aspen Technology, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #164. The industry has moved -19.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allego N.V. and Aspen Technology as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.