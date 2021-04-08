Is Allegiant Travel's (NASDAQ:ALGT) 216% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) share price has soared 216% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 31% gain in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 53% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months Allegiant Travel went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Allegiant Travel's revenue actually dropped 46% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ALGT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Allegiant Travel will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Allegiant Travel shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 216% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Allegiant Travel (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Allegiant Travel is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

