Is Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allegiance Bancshares is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allegiance Bancshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABTX's full-year earnings has moved 17.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ABTX has moved about 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4%. This means that Allegiance Bancshares is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BCB Bancorp (BCBP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.4%.

The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp's current year EPS has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allegiance Bancshares belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so ABTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BCB Bancorp, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 90-stock industry is ranked #31. The industry has moved +1.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allegiance Bancshares and BCB Bancorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.