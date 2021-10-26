Is Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Allegheny Technologies Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Allegheny Technologies had US$1.57b in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$472.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.10b.

How Healthy Is Allegheny Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ATI Debt to Equity History October 26th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Allegheny Technologies had liabilities of US$599.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.77b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$472.5m in cash and US$414.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.48b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$1.93b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allegheny Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Allegheny Technologies had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 32%, to US$2.6b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Allegheny Technologies's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$29m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$53m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Allegheny Technologies you should know about.

