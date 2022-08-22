Is Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Alkermes's Debt?

As you can see below, Alkermes had US$294.5m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$581.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$286.4m. NasdaqGS:ALKS Debt to Equity History August 22nd 2022

How Strong Is Alkermes' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Alkermes had liabilities of US$438.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$436.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$581.0m and US$262.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$31.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Alkermes' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$4.15b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Alkermes also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alkermes can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Alkermes reported revenue of US$1.2b, which is a gain of 6.7%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Alkermes?

Although Alkermes had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$102m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Alkermes's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

