Is Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Alkermes Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Alkermes had US$296.4m of debt, up from US$275.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$560.3m in cash, so it actually has US$263.9m net cash.

NasdaqGS:ALKS Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Healthy Is Alkermes' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Alkermes had liabilities of US$453.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$446.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$560.3m in cash and US$292.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$46.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Alkermes' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$4.08b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Alkermes also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alkermes can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Alkermes had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.6%, to US$1.1b. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Alkermes?

Although Alkermes had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$112m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Alkermes is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

