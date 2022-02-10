Is Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Alkaline Water's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Alkaline Water had US$7.33m of debt, up from US$5.12m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$10.4m in cash, leading to a US$3.09m net cash position.

NasdaqCM:WTER Debt to Equity History February 10th 2022

How Strong Is Alkaline Water's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alkaline Water had liabilities of US$16.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$193.8k due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.4m as well as receivables valued at US$11.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$4.30m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alkaline Water has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Alkaline Water has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alkaline Water can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Alkaline Water reported revenue of US$52m, which is a gain of 26%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Alkaline Water?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Alkaline Water lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$26m and booked a US$27m accounting loss. With only US$3.09m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Alkaline Water may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Alkaline Water (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

