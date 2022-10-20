Is Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alimera Sciences (ALIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alimera Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1188 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alimera Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIM's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ALIM has returned 3.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -22.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alimera Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 70.1%.

In Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alimera Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 562 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 26.3% so far this year, meaning that ALIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alimera Sciences and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.





