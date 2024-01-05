Is Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1077 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGS' full-year earnings has moved 27.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALGS has gained about 11.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. This shows that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). The stock has returned 5.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Allogene Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 523 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.6% so far this year, so ALGS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Allogene Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

